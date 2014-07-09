TOKYO, July 10 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell 19.5 percent in May from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, casting doubt over the outlook for a pickup in capital spending. The month-on-month decrease in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.7 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists. That followed a 9.1 percent fall in April, data compiled by the Cabinet Office showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and electric power utilities, declined 14.3 percent in May, versus a 9.5 percent gain expected. The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on machinery orders, saying the increasing trend was seen stalling. For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here For a PREVIEW, see: (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)