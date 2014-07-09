FOREX-Euro firms to 1-month high after ECB rate hike talk, dollar drifts
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
TOKYO, July 10 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell 19.5 percent in May from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, casting doubt over the outlook for a pickup in capital spending. The month-on-month decrease in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.7 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists. That followed a 9.1 percent fall in April, data compiled by the Cabinet Office showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and electric power utilities, declined 14.3 percent in May, versus a 9.5 percent gain expected. The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on machinery orders, saying the increasing trend was seen stalling. For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here For a PREVIEW, see: (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.