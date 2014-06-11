BRIEF-Aurinia says public offering of 22.3 mln shares priced at $6.75 per share
* Aurinia prices us$150.5 million public offering of common shares
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell 9.1 percent in April, pulling back after a record jump in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday. The month-on-month decline in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of an 11.9 percent drop in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 19.1 percent increase in March, the fastest month-on-month gain in comparable Cabinet Office data available since fiscal 2005. Analysts have said they expect capital spending to stay on track for a moderate recovery supported by positive corporate earnings. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 17.6 percent in April. The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment on machinery orders, saying they are in a rising trend. For the full table, please see the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
March 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, even as oil prices recovered modestly from three-month lows. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.25 percent at 15,544.82 on Monday, as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an ex
WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold an interest rate policy meeting as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement that might dispel any doubts over whether policymakers would brave a snowstorm hitting Washington on Tuesday morning.