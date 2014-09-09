TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's core machinery orders rose 3.5 percent in July, government data showed on Wednesday, marking the second straight month-on-month gain in a sign of a gradual pick-up in capital spending. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 4.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed an 8.8 percent rise in June and a 19.5 percent drop in May, which was the biggest decline in data going back to April 2005. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and power utilities, rose 1.1 percent in July, versus expectations of a 0.6 percent rise. For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)