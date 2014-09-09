BRIEF-Aflac pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage cos
* Pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage companies whose mission is relevant to Aflac's core business
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's core machinery orders rose 3.5 percent in July, government data showed on Wednesday, marking the second straight month-on-month gain in a sign of a gradual pick-up in capital spending. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 4.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed an 8.8 percent rise in June and a 19.5 percent drop in May, which was the biggest decline in data going back to April 2005. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and power utilities, rose 1.1 percent in July, versus expectations of a 0.6 percent rise. For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage companies whose mission is relevant to Aflac's core business
* Enpro industries announces proposed tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes
FRANKFURT, March 20 Travel and tourism's contribution to the U.S. economy will grow at a slower pace this year than in 2016 due to a strong U.S. dollar and a perception that the country is less welcoming to foreigners, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said.