TOKYO, Dec 11 Japan's core machinery orders fell 6.4 percent in October from the prior month, down for the first time in five months, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a pick-up in capital spending may be levelling off. The fall in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4 percent fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.9 percent increase in September, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 4.9 percent in October, against a 0.3 percent decline projected. The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying that they are showing a moderate pick-up. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)