TOKYO, Dec 11 Japan's core machinery orders fell
6.4 percent in October from the prior month, down for the first
time in five months, government data showed on Thursday,
suggesting that a pick-up in capital spending may be levelling
off.
The fall in core orders, which exclude those of ships and
electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4 percent fall
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.9
percent increase in September, the Cabinet Office data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, declined 4.9 percent in October,
against a 0.3 percent decline projected.
The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of machinery
orders, saying that they are showing a moderate pick-up.
