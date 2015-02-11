(Attaches to additional alerts)
TOKYO, Feb 12 Japan's core machinery orders rose
8.3 percent in December and companies expect orders to pick up
in January-March, government data showed on Thursday, in an
encouraging sign that capital expenditure will help the economy.
The month-on-month rise in core orders, which exclude those
of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4
percent rise forecast by economists. It followed a 1.3 percent
increase in November, Cabinet Office data showed.
Companies surveyed expect their core machinery orders to
rise 1.5 percent in the January-March quarter, after increasing
0.4 percent in October-December.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders in December rose
11.4 percent, against the median estimate of a 5.9 percent
increase.
The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are in a gradual recovery.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)