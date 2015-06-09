TOKYO, June 10 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose 3.8 percent in April from the previous month,
the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, in a sign that capital
expenditure is gaining strength.
The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.0
percent decrease in a Reuters poll of economists.
That followed a 2.9 percent increase in the previous month.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders rose 3.0 percent,
versus the median estimate for a 1.3 percent annual decline.
The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are recovering.
For background, please see this PREVIEW
To view full table, please access the Cabinet Office web
site:
here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)