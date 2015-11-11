(Repeats to additional alert)
TOKYO, Nov 12 Japan's core machinery orders rose
7.5 percent in September for the first increase in four months,
Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, in an encouraging sign
for capital expenditure.
Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will rise 2.9 percent in October-December from the
previous quarter. Orders fell 10.0 percent in July-September,
marking the first decline in five quarters.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 1.7 percent in September.
To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:
here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)