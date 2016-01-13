(Repeats to additional alert) TOKYO, Jan 14 Japan's core machinery orders fell 14.4 percent in November from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, down for the first time in three months and underscoring the fragility of business investment. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was bigger than economists' median estimate for a 7.9 percent decline, the data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, increased 1.2 percent in November, versus a 6.3 percent gain seen by analysts. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here To see more background, see this PREVIEW. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)