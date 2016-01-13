(Repeats to additional alert)
TOKYO, Jan 14 Japan's core machinery orders fell
14.4 percent in November from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Thursday, down for the first time in three months
and underscoring the fragility of business investment.
The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, was bigger than economists' median estimate for
a 7.9 percent decline, the data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, increased 1.2 percent in
November, versus a 6.3 percent gain seen by analysts.
