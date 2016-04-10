TOKYO, April 11 Japan's core machinery orders fell 9.2 percent in February from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday, in a sign that business investment remains subdued. That compared with a median estimate for a 12.4 percent decline. In January core orders rose 15.0 percent, inflated by large orders from the steel industry. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 0.7 percent in February, less than a median estimate for a 2.7 percent drop. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here To see more background, see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)