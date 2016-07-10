TOKYO, July 11 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 1.4 percent in May from the previous month,
down for a second straight month, government data showed on
Monday, in a worrying sign capital spending may struggle to
recover.
The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
2.6 percent increase.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, decreased 11.7 percent in May,
versus expectations of a 8.7 percent decline.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)