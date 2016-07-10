TOKYO, July 11 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell 1.4 percent in May from the previous month, down for a second straight month, government data showed on Monday, in a worrying sign capital spending may struggle to recover. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 2.6 percent increase. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, decreased 11.7 percent in May, versus expectations of a 8.7 percent decline. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website: here For more background, see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)