TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in July from the
previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, growing by
4.9 percent in a sign of a tentative pickup in capital
expenditures.
The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with a 3.5 percent decline expected in
a Reuters poll of economists.
That followed a 8.3 percent month-on-month increase in June.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which excludes
those of ships and electricity, increased 5.2 percent in July,
versus a 0.3 percent gain seen by the economists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)