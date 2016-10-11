TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell
2.2 percent in August from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of fragility in capital
expenditure.
The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with a 5.5 percent decline forecast in
a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 4.9 percent increase
in July.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which excludes
ships and orders from the electric power utilities, increased
11.6 percent in August, versus a 6.5 percent gain expected by
economists.
To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:
www.cao.go.jp/index-e.html
