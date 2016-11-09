TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's core machinery orders fell
3.3 percent in September from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Thursday, in a sign of fragility in capital
expenditure.
Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will fall 5.9 percent in October-December from the
previous quarter. Orders rose 7.3 percent in July-September.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 4.3 percent in September.
To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:
here
For background, see this PREVIEW
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)