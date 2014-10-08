TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's core machinery orders rose
4.7 percent in August from the prior month, government data
showed on Thursday, up for a third consecutive month in a sign
of a moderate pick-up in capital spending.
The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, was much faster than a 0.9 percent increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
It followed rises of 3.5 percent in July and 8.8 percent in
June, after a record monthly drop of 19.5 percent in May, the
Cabinet Office data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and power utilities, fell 3.3 percent in August, versus a
5.1 percent decline seen by economists.
For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website:
here
