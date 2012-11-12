UPDATE 1-Pioneer Energy posts bigger-than-expected loss as margins fall
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by pricing pressure and lower margins.
TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Monday that buying foreign bonds could be one way for the central bank to pump money into markets and expand the country's monetary base.
But Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank has plenty of other assets it can buy to offer liquidity to markets.
"We don't see the need to buy foreign bonds for the purpose of pumping liquidity," he told a lower house budget committee meeting.
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 Barclays Plc and Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two sources told Reuters on Friday.