TOKYO Oct 9 Economics Minister Seiji Maehara
said on Tuesday he wants the Bank of Japan to quickly achieve
results showing it is meeting its goal of a 1 percent rise in
consumer prices.
He also said the government and the central bank should
consider additional policy options if necessary.
Maehara, speaking to reporters, also said BOJ purchases of
foreign bonds for currency intervention would require revisions
to the laws governing the central bank and the approval of the
finance minister.
Maehara said he thought an accord on monetary policy between
the government and the BOJ was one option to help Japan escape
deflation, but that it was up to Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda
to decide.