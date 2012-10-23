TOKYO Oct 23 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday he hopes to attend the central bank's policy-setting meeting next week if his schedule allows.

"I hope to continue calling on the BOJ to pursue powerful monetary easing to achieve at an early date its 1 percent inflation target," Maehara told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

He declined to comment on a Japanese media report that the government has urged the central bank to top up its asset buying and loan programme by 20 trillion yen ($250.56 billion) to 100 trillion yen at its rate review on Oct. 30.