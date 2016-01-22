* Scepticism on Abenomics at highest level ever
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 22 Renewed turmoil in global markets
is beginning to erode investor confidence in Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's pledge to revitalise the economy through
his massive 'Abenomics' stimulus programme.
Doubts over the efficacy of Abe's cocktail of monetary
easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms have been growing
for several months as the world's third-largest economy fails to
motor on and inflation remains a long way off the Bank of
Japan's 2 percent goal.
Those doubts have heightened in the past few weeks as the
freefall in oil prices and concerns about China's slowing
economy and its perceived policy missteps sent global financial
markets into a tail spin at the start of the year.
"The perception on Abenomics is changing," said Tomoichiro
Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities. "It has been
boosting share prices essentially by working on expectations.
But after all expectations were just expectations."
Speculators, who were firm believers of a weaker yen under
Abe, became net buyers of the yen in the past
couple of weeks, helping to drive the Japanese unit to one-year
high of 115.97 to the dollar earlier this week.
Inflation-linked JGBs are pricing the lowest inflation
expectations since the bonds were re-introduced
in 2013. It stood at 0.55 percent, below its 2014 peak around
1.4 percent, and some distance from the BOJ's inflation target
of 2.0 percent.
As the global outlook darkened and growth at home slowed to
an anaemic pace, Japanese shares wiped out all the gains since
the BOJ expanded its stimulus in October 2014. Earlier in the
week, the Nikkei fell more than 20 percent - widely seen
as a yardstick for a bear market - from a peak hit in June last
year.
Although the Nikkei recouped some losses on Friday, unstable
stock markets put at risk voter support for Abenomics given a
rally in Japanese shares to an almost two-decade high
last year is seen as one of his major achievements.
FOREIGN INVESTORS LOSING PATIENCE?
While Japan's economic ills are partly a consequence of
global headwinds, including the deflationary impact of low oil
and slacking global demand for Japanese exports, investors are
starting to question if Abenomics could put growth and inflation
on a sustainable footing.
The absence of steady growth and consumer prices over the
last three years have tempered investors' hopes that Abe's
strategy could spur a revival of economic fortunes.
Tellingly, shares of brokerages and property
firms - formerly darlings of Abe's reflation policies
- have returned to levels when BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda set
in motion a burst of massive stimulus in April 2013.
"This symbolises how inflation expectations have fallen,"
said Matsui Securities' Kubota.
Foreign investors, who initially cheered Abenomics, are
becoming more cautious.
Some foreign investors have already pulled out money, with
exchange data showing they became a net seller of Japanese
stocks last year, a stark turnaround from 2013 when they bought
15 trillion yen of Japanese shares. In 2014, they were net
buyers of a smaller sum.
That is an ominous sign for the market considering
foreigners' net selling occurred only twice this century during
major market downturns - in 2000 when the dot com bubble burst
and in 2008 when the global financial crisis gummed up financial
markets.
Another risk is that Japanese investors, who have piled up
foreign assets on the conviction that the yen is unlikely to
strengthen, may do a U-turn and buy back the yen.
This grim backdrop has stoked speculation that the BOJ will
take additional easing steps at its policy meeting next week.
But for some players, more stimulus brings its own risks.
"Japanese investors haven't repatriated their funds. If they
start to do so, that is quite dangerous," said Arihiro Nagata,
general manager of derivatives at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But an even more dangerous thing is to have the BOJ ease
its policy next week and that does not work."
