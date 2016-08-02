TOKYO Aug 2 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold an
emergency meeting on Tuesday to confirm cooperation over fiscal
and monetary policy, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Aso and Kuroda will speak to reporters after their meeting,
the paper said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is set to approve a 13.5
trillion yen ($132 billion) stimulus package on Tuesday as part
of efforts to revive the flagging economy with cash payouts to
low-income earners and infrastructure spending.
The BOJ last Friday expanded stimulus by doubling purchases
of exchange-traded funds (ETF), yielding to pressure from the
government and financial markets to ease monetary policy.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)