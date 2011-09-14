HAKODATE, Japan, Sept 14 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday that the country's business sentiment appears to be holding up for now despite the potential damage from persistent yen rises.

"I am mindful of how yen rises would affect business sentiment but judging from data available up until now, my understanding is that sentiment has not yet deteriorated sharply," Miyao told a news conference after a meeting with business leaders in Hakodate, in the northernmost Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.

The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by topping up its asset buying programme on the same day Tokyo intervened in the currency market to stem sharp rises in the yen.

It kept its monetary settings steady this month but has expressed its readiness to ease further if its forecast of a moderate economic recovery later this year is threatened.

A former academic and an expert on monetary policy, Miyao has voted with the majority and toed the BOJ's official line on policy since joining the board last year. He is regarded as among those on the board who are more pessimistic about the economy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)