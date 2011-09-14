HAKODATE, Japan, Sept 14 Bank of Japan board
member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday that the country's business
sentiment appears to be holding up for now despite the potential
damage from persistent yen rises.
"I am mindful of how yen rises would affect business
sentiment but judging from data available up until now, my
understanding is that sentiment has not yet deteriorated
sharply," Miyao told a news conference after a meeting with
business leaders in Hakodate, in the northernmost Japanese
prefecture of Hokkaido.
The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by topping up its
asset buying programme on the same day Tokyo intervened in the
currency market to stem sharp rises in the yen.
It kept its monetary settings steady this month but has
expressed its readiness to ease further if its forecast of a
moderate economic recovery later this year is threatened.
A former academic and an expert on monetary policy, Miyao
has voted with the majority and toed the BOJ's official line on
policy since joining the board last year. He is regarded as
among those on the board who are more pessimistic about the
economy.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)