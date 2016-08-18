TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's top currency diplomat on Thursday repeated a warning that authorities are watching for speculative currency market moves and would respond if needed.

Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa declined to comment on whether he considered Thursday's market moves to be speculative. But he said it was easy for markets to become volatile given low liquidity during the summer holidays.

Asakawa also said he had no problem with currency moves that were in line with economic fundamentals or in reaction to economic data.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting with officials from the Bank of Japan and the country's financial regulator to exchange views on financial markets. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)