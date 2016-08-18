TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's top currency diplomat on
Thursday repeated a warning that authorities are watching for
speculative currency market moves and would respond if needed.
Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu
Asakawa declined to comment on whether he considered Thursday's
market moves to be speculative. But he said it was easy for
markets to become volatile given low liquidity during the summer
holidays.
Asakawa also said he had no problem with currency moves that
were in line with economic fundamentals or in reaction to
economic data.
He was speaking to reporters after meeting with officials
from the Bank of Japan and the country's financial regulator to
exchange views on financial markets.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)