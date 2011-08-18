* MOF, BOJ say didn't discuss monetary policy at meeting

* MOF Nakao says on alert vs FX moves

* Swiss govt woes show burden of dollar's weak trend

* Yen spike may trigger BOJ easing but not so easily (Adds quotes, details)

By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Aug 18 Senior finance ministry and Bank of Japan officials met on Thursday to discuss yen appreciation in a sign that Tokyo does not want currency traders to drop their guard against additional intervention to slow its gains.

Takehiko Nakao, Japan's currency tsar and the No. 2 bureaucrat at the Ministry of Finance, said he met his central bank counterpart, Hiroshi Nakaso, at the BOJ's headquarters on Thursday, where they also talked about sovereign woes in Europe and the United States.

A similar meeting last year was a prelude to Japan's first currency intervention in six years. This time, currency traders doubted that intervention was imminent, partly because of the dollar's broad weak trend.

Instead, Japan's government may eventually fall back on tax breaks from some companies hit by the strong yen as part of an economic stimulus package, but this would do little to slow yen appreciation over the long run, some traders said.

"I won't comment on currency intervention," Nakao told reporters after the meeting. "I won't comment whether we discussed measures to cope with the yen's rise. We met today because we wanted to facilitate mutual communications given the current market situation."

Nakao said he held the meeting before he travels to meet officials in other Asian countries.

Given that ministry and central bank officials exchange information regularly over the phone, the face-to-face meeting was largely symbolic, aimed at sending markets a message that the government has not let its guard down against sharp yen rises, and stood ready to act if necessary.

Both institutions said monetary policy was not discussed at the meeting. When Japan intervened earlier this month, the central bank also decided to ease its monetary policy in an attempt to amplify the impact.

"At the meeting, the two exchanged views on currency market moves," a central bank spokesman said. "They did not discuss monetary policy at the meeting."

Jiji news agency earlier reported the two institutions agreed to work "as one" to deal with yen rises.

SAFE HAVEN

Nakao also told reporters after the meeting that he did not think it was appropriate for traders to treat the yen as a safe haven given the economy was just emerging from a recession caused by the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in March.

Japan sold its currency and eased monetary policy on Aug. 4, but the moves have offered little respite to exporters as the yen remains near an all-time high of 76.25 to the dollar.

Japanese policymakers have repeatedly warned that they are ready to act again, though have held off on direct action.

"This is more of a courtesy call than an intervention sign," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange at State Street Bank & Trust Co in Tokyo.

"If Japan takes measures to help industries suffering from a strong yen, then this is a microeconomic policy. We need macroeconomic policies to stop this negative cycle."

The BOJ may need to buy debt directly from the government to inject cash into the economy and weaken the yen, Tomita said.

Switzerland, which like Japan is also battling a steadily appreciating currency with limited success, said on Wednesday it would allocate 2 billion Swiss francs to help exporters and the tourism industry hit by the franc's rise. The move largely underwhelmed traders after the central bank hinted at pegging its currency to the euro.

In the past, Japan has also opted to extend tax breaks and subsidies to specific industries hurt by yen gains.

Senior finance ministry and BOJ officials held a meeting in August 2010, also in the wake of sharp yen rises, which led to a joint statement warning markets against excessive currency volatility. There is no plan to issue such a statement this time, the BOJ spokesman said.

If the yen spikes above its record high and triggers a sharp fall in stock prices, the BOJ may ponder easing policy again at its next rate review in September, or even before that.

But the possibility of the central bank supporting currency intervention with additional easing has decreased somewhat since it believes that its monetary easing earlier this month took into account various risks to the economy, including the harm from further yen rises. (Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alex Richardson)