TOKYO Aug 18 Senior finance ministry and Bank of Japan officials on Thursday met to exchange views on currency rates, a source familiar with the matter said.

Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao and Bank of Japan Executive Director Hiroshi Nakaso met at the BOJ's headquarters late morning on Thursday, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)