TOKYO Aug 7 Group of Seven nations are making arrangements for a possible emergency oonference call of finance leaders but no decision has been made on whether or not a call will be held, Japanese deputy finance minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Sunday.

"We're not at a stage where we can announce" that there will be a call, Igarashi said on a television programme.

"In the currency market, surprise is important so I don't think it's a good idea to announce anything in advance." (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)