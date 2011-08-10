* One-sided yen rise will hurt economy -Finmin
* Strong yen could shift output overseas -PM
* Markets doubt G7's resolve on coordinated action
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan kept firing warnings to
currency markets on Wednesday while the yen climbed towards
record highs and past levels that triggered last week's
intervention as investors braced for protracted dollar weakness.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he would continue to
communicate closely with Group of Seven nations about exchange
rates, a possible hint that Tokyo might be testing the ground
for another round of yen selling.
Prime Minister Naoto Kan also said he was aware of concerns
that the strong yen could prompt more companies to shift
production overseas, although he declined to comment on what
would be a desirable exchange-rate level.
The Japanese currency was trading at around 76.66
against the dollar, close to a four-month high of 76.29 yen hit
before Tokyo sold a record of about 4.5 trillion yen on Aug. 4.
The Federal Reserve's extraordinary pledge on Tuesday to
keep rates near zero for two years added to the buying pressure
on the yen as investors geared up for a long period of dollar
weakness.
Japanese officials fear that the yen's strength may derail
the economy's recovery from a recession caused by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami, and a nuclear power crisis triggered by
meltdowns at a crippled plant.
"Recent one-sided yen rises would have a negative impact on
Japan's economy just emerging from the damage of the
earthquake," Noda told parliament on Wednesday.
Even as Noda hinted at G7 talks, market players doubted
Tokyo would garner much sympathy for its efforts to stem a broad
trend driven mainly by growing concerns about the health of the
U.S. economy.
"Markets are less on alert but are starting to wonder
whether the authorities would be able to intervene again as U.S.
and European authorities likely are not supportive," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Japanese policymakers had complained that the yen's level
was too high before the intervention. So they would naturally
act now."
While the yen kept policymakers on edge, a rebound in Tokyo
stocks after a Fed-inspired Wall Street rally offered
some relief as Japanese officials view the stock market as
another key element affecting business and consumer sentiment.
The government raised its assessment of the economy for
the first time in two months, acknowledging that factory output
has recovered from the natural disasters earlier this year.
Still, the government's alarm over a sputtering U.S. economy and
the impact on currencies remains high.
"The U.S. economic slump may impact Japan by causing
wide foreign exchange moves," Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano
said.
"Of course, big foreign exchange fluctuations would
affect Japan's economy ... It is also feared to reduce Japan's
trade with the United States."
The yen hit an all-time high of 76.25 shortly after the
March earthquake on market talk of repatriation of huge funds by
Japanese investors, sparking a rare joint G7 intervention in a
show of solidarity with the disaster-struck nation.
ARE OTHERS READY TO MOVE?
Tokyo has said a G7 call for coordinated action to ensure
market stability, made in a statement issued on Monday, was
meant to signal the group's readiness to jointly intervene in
the market if currency moves become too volatile.
But markets doubt the United States and European countries
are ready for such a move, pointing to a phrase in the G7
statement saying exchange-rates should be determined by markets.
Some in markets even suspect that major countries were not
happy with Japan's solo intervention, after ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet said that currency interventions "have to be
made on the basis of a multilateral consensus."
Japan's top government spokesman suggested Tokyo may propose
steps aimed at helping firms most affected by the yen's
strength.
"We do not view currency moves as the yen's appreciation but
the dollar's weakness, led by factors in overseas economies and
not by factors in Japan," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano
told reporters.
"We need to consider measures in terms of safety nets for
affected people, rather than the economic stimulus, to make them
effective."
Economists expect the world's third-biggest economy will
grow 1.2 percent in the current quarter and expand moderately
thereafter, following third straight quarters of contraction.
