TOKYO, Oct 4 Tokyo is expected to expand a credit line to around 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) to fund overseas acquisitions by Japanese companies and energy resources.

Japanese media reported earlier on Tuesday that Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has agreed to a request from his ruling Democratic Party's policy chief Seiji Maehara to boost the facility by 2 trillion yen from the around 8 trillion yen announced in August.

Later, a government source confirmed that Japan is likely to expand the facility by that amount.

The government tapped its foreign reserves for a third time in as many years for the credit line, also stepping up monitoring currency positions of financial institutions in an attempt to curb the yen's strength.

The high value of the yen, which tends to strengthen at times of financial turmoil on safe-haven flows attracted by Japan's deep and liquid markets, poses a major headache for Noda and his cabinet.

Japan last week announced it will boost its currency intervention fund and carry on monitoring dealers' trading positions for two more months. ($1 = 76.650 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by John Stonestreet)