TOKYO Dec 26 Japan will extend until the end of March a rule requiring foreign exchange traders to report on trading volumes as it aims to strengthen monitoring of markets and ensure stability, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The scheme, due to expire at the end of December, requires major financial institutions operating in Japan to report on currency positions held by dealers on a daily basis.

It was the second time the finance ministry has extended the monitoring period after a previous extension at the end of September.

The scheme was first announced in August as part of Japan's efforts to reverse excessive rises in the yen, which hurt Japan's export-reliant economy. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Jane Baird)