TOKYO Dec 26 Japan will extend until the
end of March a rule requiring foreign exchange traders to report
on trading volumes as it aims to strengthen monitoring of
markets and ensure stability, the finance ministry said on
Monday.
The scheme, due to expire at the end of December, requires
major financial institutions operating in Japan to report on
currency positions held by dealers on a daily basis.
It was the second time the finance ministry has extended the
monitoring period after a previous extension at the end of
September.
The scheme was first announced in August as part of Japan's
efforts to reverse excessive rises in the yen, which hurt
Japan's export-reliant economy.
