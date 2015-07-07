* Appointment is part of routine personnel reshuffle
* Asakawa likely to stick with G7, G20 stance on markets
* Asakawa close to Finance Minister Aso
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, July 7 Japan's Ministry of Finance said
international policy veteran Masatsugu Asakawa will become the
country's top financial diplomat, whose tasks include
coordinating with other nations and the IMF as well as arranging
currency interventions.
Asakawa's broad network with policymakers both inside and
outside Japan puts him in an ideal position to coordinate with
the Bank of Japan and other nations at a time when the Greek
debt crisis threatens to ripple through the world economy.
The appointment of Asakawa on Tuesday also comes as concerns
have grown that a further rapid depreciation in the yen could
damage Japanese households and small firms by raising import
costs, while dollar gains hurt U.S. exporters.
Asakawa, 57, who has been director-general of the finance
ministry's international bureau, will take over from Tatsuo
Yamasaki, who will retire. His appointment is part of a routine
reshuffle and is not expected to bring about a shift in Japan's
currency policy.
The new vice finance minister for international affairs is
likely to stick with the G7 and G20 commitment to market-set
exchange rates and a policy that does not target currencies.
Asakawa currently chairs the OECD Committee on Fiscal Affairs,
dealing with an anti-tax avoidance action plan known as the
anti-BEPS (Base Erosion, Profit Shifting) directive.
Asakawa is close to Finance Minister Taro Aso, having served
as executive secretary when Aso was premier in 2008-2009, and as
executive assistant when he became finance minister in 2012.
Asakawa joined the ministry in 1981. His previous posts
include director of the foreign exchange division for two years
from July 2004. He also served as deputy vice minister for
policy planning and coordination in 2013-14, liaising with the
Bank of Japan.
Japan last intervened in the markets in November 2011 to
stem a strong yen. In 1998, it bought the yen to support the
currency, when the country was grappling with the Asian
financial crisis and its own banking crisis.
Analysts say yen-buying intervention is unlikely unless the
dollar spikes to 130 yen. The Japanese currency is now trading
around 122.6 yen to the dollar.
(Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jacqueline Wong)