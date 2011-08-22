TOKYO Aug 22 Japan's finance ministry on Monday appointed Kenta Ichikawa to head its division responsible for monitoring currency moves and conducting intervention in forex markets.

Japan stands ready to intervene again after selling its currency earlier this month to protect economic recovery from a massive natural disaster on March 11, Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda signaled earlier on Monday.

Career bureaucrat Ichikawa was previously in charge of compiling defence budget requests and has also held positions in regional financial cooperation and at Japan's embassy in South Korea.

He replaces Toshio Oya as head of the ministry's foreign exchange markets division. Oya's new assignment at the country's financial regulator includes Group of Seven and International Monetary Fund meetings on global financial regulations.

Market expectations of currency intervention briefly sent the dollar to a one-and-a-half week high of 77.23 yen on Monday, off a record low of 75.95 yen hit last Friday. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)