TOKYO Aug 10 Japan will continue to communicate closely with Group of Seven nations and cooperate on stabilising financial markets as appropriate, Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday.

Noda told parliament that one-sided rises in the yen would have a negative impact on Japan's economy and financial system, but declined to comment on what was an appropriate dollar/yen level for Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)