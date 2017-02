TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday that he was closely watching the markets, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero until 2013.

"The Dow is up and the Japanese market will be opening soon, so I'll keep a close watch on it," Noda told reporters. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)