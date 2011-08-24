(Repeats to cover alerts)

TOKYO Aug 24 Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line on Wednesday to facilitate companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and their procurement of energy and resources from abroad, as a step to cope with the yen's recent spike to record highs.

The government also said it will ask major financial institutions to report on foreign exchange positions held by currency dealers until the end of September in a bid to strengthen monitoring of markets and ensure their stability.

The credit facility, to be in place for one year, will make use of dollar funds in the government's foreign exchange account that holds foreign reserves, the government said. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)