TOKYO Aug 24 Japan unveiled a $100 billion
credit line on Wednesday to facilitate companies' acquisitions
of overseas firms and their procurement of energy and resources
from abroad, as a step to cope with the yen's recent spike to
record highs.
The government also said it will ask major financial
institutions to report on foreign exchange positions held by
currency dealers until the end of September in a bid to
strengthen monitoring of markets and ensure their stability.
The credit facility, to be in place for one year, will make
use of dollar funds in the government's foreign exchange account
that holds foreign reserves, the government said.
