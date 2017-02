TOKYO Oct 11 The Group of 20 finance leaders need to discuss what more the group can do to help stabilise Europe's debt crisis, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday.

Japan hopes to discuss the yen's rise and measures to resolve the European debt crisis at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, to be held this weekend in Paris, Azumi told reporters.

"Stabilisation in Europe's (debt) situation will help halt the yen's rise and lead to stable growth in Japan's economy," Azumi said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)