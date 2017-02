TOKYO May 22 A senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Tuesday that Fitch Ratings' downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating should be taken as a message that fiscal rebuilding is needed.

The official told reporters that there were speculative factors behind recent rises in the yen and that authorities would act in the foreign exchange market if necessary. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)