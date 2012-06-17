TOKYO, June 18 Japan will remain on guard over the situation in the financial markets after Sunday's election in Greece although there is relief that the worst-case scenario has not come to pass, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

"We're closely watching the election and the market situation," the official told reporters.

The euro rose after early results of a second Greek election in as many months showed parties committed to its debt bailout plan were on course to secure a slim parliamentary majority, defeating radical leftists who rejected austerity and may have jeopardised the indebted country's future in the euro zone.