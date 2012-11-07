UPDATE 1-Germany's Daimler picks U.S. executive to lead global trucks operations
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said on Wednesday currency intervention will become an option if Tokyo deems exchange rate moves to be too rapid.
"We're monitoring currency markets with a sense of urgency and will respond as appropriate," Jojima said in a parliamentary committee, although he declined to say specifically what kind of yen moves would be considered as excessive.
Jojima said Japan's economy was in a severe state and there was a possibility it was slipping into recession.
* Has run U.S. trucks division since 2009 (Adds chairman comment and background on Daum)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.