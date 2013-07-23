DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
TOKYO, July 23 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government may need to compile an extra budget to moderate fluctuations in the economy potentially caused by an expected sales tax hike in April next year.
The government will decide on whether to go ahead with the sales tax hike by looking at the April-June GDP figures, although the decision should be made sooner rather than later, Aso said at a news conference.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.