TOKYO, July 7 Japan's Ministry of Finance said
international policy veteran Masatsugu Asakawa will become the
country's top financial diplomat, whose tasks include
coordinating with other nations and the IMF as well as arranging
currency interventions.
Asakawa's broad network with policymakers both inside and
outside Japan puts him in an ideal position to coordinate with
the Bank of Japan and other nations at a time when the Greek
debt crisis threatens to ripple through the world economy.
The appointment of Asakawa on Tuesday also comes as concerns
have grown that a further rapid depreciation in the yen could
damage Japanese households and small firms by raising import
costs, while dollar gains hurt U.S. exporters.
Asakawa, 57, who has been director-general of the the
finance ministry's international bureau, will take over from
Tatsuo Yamasaki, who will retire. His appointment is part of a
routine reshuffle and is not expected to bring about a shift in
Japan's currency policy.
The new vice finance minister for international affairs is
likely to stick with the G7 and G20 commitment to market-set
exchange rates and a policy that does not target currencies.
Asakawa currently chairs the OECD Committee on Fiscal Affairs,
dealing with an anti-tax avoidance action plan known as the
anti-BEPS (Base Erosion, Profit Shifting) directive.
