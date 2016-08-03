GLOBAL MARKETS-Rethink on Trump hits dollar and world stocks
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quote, updates prices)
TOKYO Aug 3 Japan's top currency diplomat, Mastsugu Asakawa, stepped up his jawboning against a rising yen on Wednesday, warning speculators against pushing up the currency too rapidly.
The vice finance minister for international affairs was speaking to reporters after a regular meeting with officials from the Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency.
"Currencies are showing quite one-sided and speculative moves. As G7 and G20 communiques clearly state, excess volatility hurts economic stability," Asakawa said, adding that volatility was high in interest rates and currency markets.
"To prevent speculative moves from becoming active, we will closely watch with a sense of urgency and respond when necessary in accordance with the G7 and G20 agreements." (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quote, updates prices)
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.