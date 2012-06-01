TOKYO, June 1 Japan may have difference in views
on exchange-rates with its U.S. and European counterparts but is
determined to take action in currency markets if excessive yen
rises continue, the country's top financial diplomat said on
Friday, signalling Tokyo's readiness to intervene in the market
if necessary.
"It's becoming more obvious that (we are seeing) yen
appreciation led by speculative movements, based on concerns
over European issues and its banking issues," Takehiko Nakao,
vice finance minister for international affairs, said in a
speech at a forum.
He said that intervention should not be ruled out.
"We continue to monitor currency movements and if this kind
of excessive move continues, not just versus the euro but versus
the dollar, we will respond decisively," he said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)