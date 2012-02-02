BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Government of Morocco's Ba1 rating to positive from stable
* Moody's changes outlook on Government of Morocco's Ba1 rating to positive from stable; ratings affirmed
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's monetary base rose 15.0 percent in January from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.
Current account deposits at the central bank grew 69.8 percent, after increasing 61.3 percent in December.
Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in monetary base):
Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month-
base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month Jan +15.0 +2.3 +0.1 +69.8 +76.2 +20.3 Dec +13.5 +2.3 +0.2 +61.3 +62.5 -36.3* Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +61.4* Oct +17.0 +2.6 0.0 +84.6 +77.5 +9.2* Sept +16.7 +2.9 0.0 +84.9 +86.3 +10.2* Aug +15.9 +2.7 0.0 +79.4 +80.0 +6.2*
* denotes a revised figure.
Average outstanding monetary base:
Jan: 118.9656 trillion yen ($1.56 trillion)
Dec: 118.0195 trillion yen
For the full tables, click on
here ($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro)
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017