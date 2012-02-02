TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's monetary base rose 15.0 percent in January from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

Current account deposits at the central bank grew 69.8 percent, after increasing 61.3 percent in December.

Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in monetary base):

Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month-

base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month Jan +15.0 +2.3 +0.1 +69.8 +76.2 +20.3 Dec +13.5 +2.3 +0.2 +61.3 +62.5 -36.3* Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +61.4* Oct +17.0 +2.6 0.0 +84.6 +77.5 +9.2* Sept +16.7 +2.9 0.0 +84.9 +86.3 +10.2* Aug +15.9 +2.7 0.0 +79.4 +80.0 +6.2*

* denotes a revised figure.

Average outstanding monetary base:

Jan: 118.9656 trillion yen ($1.56 trillion)

Dec: 118.0195 trillion yen

For the full tables, click on

here ($1 = 76.1300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro)