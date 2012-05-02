(Reuters plans to discontinue regular coverage of this data.
For queries, please contact Leika Kihara at
leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's monetary base slipped 0.3
p ercent in April from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed
on Wednesday.
Current account deposits at the central bank slid 2.9
percent, after falling 3.6 percent in March.
Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final
column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in
monetary base):
Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month-
base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month
Apr -0.3 +0.9 -0.1 -2.9 +0.3 +90.5
Mar -0.2 +0.9 +0.1 -3.6 -1.4 -11.7
Feb +11.3 +2.2 +0.1 +52.8 +51.9 -23.6
Jan +15.0 +2.3 +0.1 +69.8 +76.2 +20.3
Dec +13.5 +2.3 +0.2 +61.3 +62.5 -36.3
Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +61.4
* denotes a revised figure.
Average outstanding monetary base:
Apr: 121.5003 trillion yen ($1.52 trillion)
Mar: 112.4618 trillion yen
For the full tables, click on
($1 = 80.1650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)