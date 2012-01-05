TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's monetary base rose
13.5 percent in December from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data
showed on Thursday.
Details were as follows (in percent, year-on-year, final
column shows seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in
monetary base):
Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month-
base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month
Dec +13.5 +2.3 +0.2 +61.3 +62.5 -43.3
Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +41.2
Oct +17.0 +2.6 0.0 +84.6 +77.5 +12.5
Sept +16.7 +2.9 0.0 +84.9 +86.3 +16.4
Aug +15.9 +2.7 0.0 +79.4 +80.0 +14.9
July +15.0 +2.7 0.0 +73.3 +69.3 -6.3
* denotes a revised figure
Average outstanding monetary base:
Dec: 118.0195 trillion yen ($1.54 trillion)
Nov: 118.4978 trillion yen
For the full tables, click on
here
($1 = 76.7400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White)