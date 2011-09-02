TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's monetary base rose 15.9
percent in August from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed
on Friday.
Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final
column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in
monetary base):
Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month-
base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month
Aug +15.9 +2.7 0.0 +79.4 +80.0 +14.9
July +15.0 +2.7 0.0 +73.3 +69.3 -6.3
June +17.0 +2.7 0.0 +89.2 +78.1 +14.1
May +16.2 +2.9 +0.1 +82.5 +82.2 -49.1
Apr +23.9 +3.7 +0.1 +123.4 +109.3 +119.5
Mar +16.9 +3.7 0.0 +88.7 +86.1 +255.2
* denotes a revised figure
Average outstanding monetary base:
Aug: 114.0447 trillion yen ($1,481.484 billion)
July: 113.7324 trillion yen
For the full tables, click on
here
($1 = 76.980 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)