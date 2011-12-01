TOKYO, Dec 2 Japan's monetary base
rose 19.5 percent in November from a year
earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.
Details were as follows (in percent, year-on-year, final
column shows seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in
monetary base):
Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month-
base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month
Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +41.2
Oct +17.0 +2.6 0.0 +84.6 +77.5 +12.5
Sept +16.7 +2.9 0.0 +84.9 +86.3 +16.4
Aug +15.9 +2.7 0.0 +79.4 +80.0 +14.9
July +15.0 +2.7 0.0 +73.3 +69.3 -6.3
June +17.0 +2.7 0.0 +89.2 +78.1 +14.1
* denotes a revised figure
Average outstanding monetary base:
Nov: 118.4978 trilion yen
Oct: 115.6428 trillion yen
For the full tables, click on
here
(Reporting by Stanley White)