BRIEF-Fungible announces $32.5 mln series A financing
* Fungible Inc - announced $32.5 million series A financing co-led by Mayfield, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Battery Ventures, & participation from Juniper Networks Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, Oct 14 Japan's September M3 money supply rose 2.3 percent in September from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.
Following is a breakdown of daily average figures for money supply (preliminary, with percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised).
Year-on-year Sep Aug Jul Sep YEAR AGO
M2 +2.7 +2.7 +3.0 +2.8
M3 +2.3 +2.2 +2.4 +2.1
Broadest liquidity +0.7 +0.6 +0.8* +0.5 (* denotes revised figure.) To view the full tables, go to here (Reporting by Tokyo Economics Desk; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Fungible Inc - announced $32.5 million series A financing co-led by Mayfield, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Battery Ventures, & participation from Juniper Networks Source text for Eikon:
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - for January 2017, company reports DARTS of 201,464, an eight percent increase from December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. trade deficit fell more than expected in December as exports rose to their highest level in more than 1-1/2 years, outpacing an increase in imports.