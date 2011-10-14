TOKYO, Oct 14 Japan's September M3 money supply rose 2.3 percent in September from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

Following is a breakdown of daily average figures for money supply (preliminary, with percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised).

Year-on-year Sep Aug Jul Sep YEAR AGO

M2 +2.7 +2.7 +3.0 +2.8

M3 +2.3 +2.2 +2.4 +2.1

Broadest liquidity +0.7 +0.6 +0.8* +0.5 (* denotes revised figure.) To view the full tables, go to here (Reporting by Tokyo Economics Desk; Editing by Edmund Klamann)