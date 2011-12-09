TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's M3 money supply rose 2.5 percent in November from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

Following is a breakdown of daily average figures for money supply (preliminary, with percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

Year-on-year NOV OCT SEPT NOV YEAR AGO M2 +3.0 +2.8* +2.7 +2.6 M3 +2.5 +2.3 +2.3 +2.0 Broadest liquidity +0.2 +0.1* +0.3* +0.4

(* denotes revised figure.) To view the full tables, go to here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)