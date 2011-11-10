TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's M3 money supply rose 2.3 percent in October from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Following is a breakdown of daily average figures for money supply (preliminary, with percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

Year-on-year OCT SEPT AUG OCT YEAR AGO

M2 +2.7 +2.7 +2.7 +2.8

M3 +2.3 +2.3 +2.2 +2.1

Broadest liquidity -0.1 +0.2* +0.4* +0.5

(* denotes revised figure.) To view the full tables, go to here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)