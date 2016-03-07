TOKYO, March 7 Japan faces downside risks to growth this year which could make it even harder for it to reach its fiscal consolidation goals, an analyst at ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

"The growth outlook is one concern that we've always looked at. We've already incorporated into the rating the fact that Japan has very low potential growth. But growth performance itself, I think, is a little bit weaker than had been expected," Christian de Guzman, senior analyst of sovereign risk group, said in a phone interview.

In December 2014, Moody's downgraded Japan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1 with a stable outlook, citing rising uncertainty over the country's ability to meet its debt-reduction goals.

Moody's currently projects Japan to grow 1 percent in the 2016 calendar year, but that forecast faces both domestic and external uncertainties, he said.

"Given the recent performance of the past couple quarters, there is some downside risk to that projection," de Guzman said.