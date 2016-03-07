BRIEF-S&P affirms Cameroon's ratings at 'B/B' with a stable outlook
* Republic of Cameroon 'B/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oftJVX)
TOKYO, March 7 Any delay by Japan in raising its sales tax would pose a major burden on government finances, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.
There are discussions in parliament over whether to delay the sales tax hike scheduled for April 2017 but postponing the hike regardless of the reason would pose a big fiscal burden, Moody's said in a note emailed to clients. (Reporting by the Tokyo Newsroom)
* Republic of Cameroon 'B/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oftJVX)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.